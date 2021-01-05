13:58
USD 83.23
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.13
English

WHO approves emergency use of BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine

The World Health Organization has granted emergency validation to BioNTech-Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Deutsche Welle reports with reference to WHO statement.

The decision should allow countries to quickly approve the import and distribution of the vaccine.

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is the first to receive such approval from the global body.

The UN agency said the vaccine «met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set by WHO» and that its benefits «offset potential risks.»

The organization also said it was «working to support countries in assessing their delivery plans and preparing for use where possible.»
link: https://24.kg/english/178908/
views: 104
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85.6 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
2,273 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 288 - in serious condition
124 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,512 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
2,379 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 302 - in serious condition
83 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,388 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 82.6 million people globally
Popular
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
5 January, Tuesday
13:31
Bishkek landfill at risk of man-made disaster Bishkek landfill at risk of man-made disaster
13:17
WHO approves emergency use of BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine
13:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85.6 million people globally
13:03
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:00
2,273 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 288 - in serious condition