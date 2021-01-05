WHO approves emergency use of BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine

The World Health Organization has granted emergency validation to BioNTech-Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Deutsche Welle reports with reference to WHO statement.

The decision should allow countries to quickly approve the import and distribution of the vaccine.

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is the first to receive such approval from the global body.

The UN agency said the vaccine «met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set by WHO» and that its benefits «offset potential risks.»

The organization also said it was «working to support countries in assessing their delivery plans and preparing for use where possible.»