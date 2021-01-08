School teacher suspected of indecent acts in Bishkek

Police detained a suspect in committing indecent acts against a minor in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

A citizen turned to the Internal Affairs Department for Oktyabrsky district on January 4 and asked to take measures against a man. The latter, being a teacher at one of the city schools, molested her minor 15-year-old son.

«The fact was registered under the Article «Indecent acts» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Criminal police officers of the Oktyabrsky District Internal Affairs Department received video footage showing the indecent actions of the 36-year-old man. He was detained and placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek for a period of two months,» the police department reported.