Elections 2020: Eight criminal cases on bribery of voters sent to court

After the parliamentary elections on October 4, 2020, the results of which were invalidated, 175 crimes were registered on the facts of bribery of voters in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Syrgak Aitkurmanov announced at a press conference.

According to him, eight criminal cases involving seven people were sent to court.

«These cases are pending in the courts of Osh city, Osh and Batken regions. At least 13 facts of bribery of voters are being investigated, the rest of the cases have been closed for absence of elements of crime in the act,» Syrgak Aitkurmanov said.