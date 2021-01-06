16:02
USD 83.18
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.11
English

Elections 2020: Eight criminal cases on bribery of voters sent to court

After the parliamentary elections on October 4, 2020, the results of which were invalidated, 175 crimes were registered on the facts of bribery of voters in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Syrgak Aitkurmanov announced at a press conference.

According to him, eight criminal cases involving seven people were sent to court.

«These cases are pending in the courts of Osh city, Osh and Batken regions. At least 13 facts of bribery of voters are being investigated, the rest of the cases have been closed for absence of elements of crime in the act,» Syrgak Aitkurmanov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/179071/
views: 123
Print
Related
Presidential and parliamentary elections to cost Kyrgyzstan 853 mln soms
CEC schedules repeated elections of mayor of Jalal-Abad
Government promises to hold first fair elections in Kyrgyzstan’s history
Presidential elections: Candidates have to deposit 1 million soms
Sadyr Japarov intends to run for presidency
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan cancels voting in elections on Form #2
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supports amendments to electoral law
Extraordinary presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan may be held on January 17
Sadyr Japarov tells about next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Popular
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021 Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021
Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas
6 January, Wednesday
14:50
Elections 2020: Eight criminal cases on bribery of voters sent to court Elections 2020: Eight criminal cases on bribery of vote...
14:33
Expert names Bishkek districts with worst ecological situation
14:06
New Chief Architect of Bishkek appointed
13:52
Police not to use force during rallies in Kyrgyzstan
13:09
Interior Ministry ready to suppress destabilization attempts during elections