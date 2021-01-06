New auto market to open in Jalal-Abad

A new auto market will be opened in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

The market will be located on 3.5 hectare land plot along Manas Street.

«The ground is being leveled now. On behalf of the mayor, Vice Mayor Eldos Taev got acquainted with the progress of the work. The new municipal auto market will be commissioned in February this year. Vehicles will enter and leave it from four sides. Payment will be charged electronically. The money will be transferred to the local budget,» the press service said.