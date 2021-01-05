DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog

Popular German media outlet Deutsche Welle made a video report about Bishkek, where journalists told about air quality and the reasons for its pollution in the capital.

«This month the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek has topped rankings for air pollution on several days, overtaking Chinese cities which often lead the list. The Central Asian city only has around a million inhabitants, but for several years now, it has been choked in smog for several months over the winter, when many in the city heat their homes with coal fires. And with the coronavirus pandemic hitting the country’s economy hard, the thick smog seems to hang even thicker,» DW reported.

The video was posted on December 28, 2020 on the official YouTube channel of DW. The channel has almost two million followers.