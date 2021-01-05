18:32
USD 83.23
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.13
English

DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog

Popular German media outlet Deutsche Welle made a video report about Bishkek, where journalists told about air quality and the reasons for its pollution in the capital.

«This month the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek has topped rankings for air pollution on several days, overtaking Chinese cities which often lead the list. The Central Asian city only has around a million inhabitants, but for several years now, it has been choked in smog for several months over the winter, when many in the city heat their homes with coal fires. And with the coronavirus pandemic hitting the country’s economy hard, the thick smog seems to hang even thicker,» DW reported.

The video was posted on December 28, 2020 on the official YouTube channel of DW. The channel has almost two million followers.
link: https://24.kg/english/178970/
views: 53
Print
Related
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution: Air in Bishkek is very unhealthy
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 7th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 9th place in ranking of most polluted cities
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Air quality: Bishkek takes 3rd place in ranking of most polluted cities
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek district by morning
Popular
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas
5 January, Tuesday
18:17
DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog
18:00
Klara-Gulnara Samat expelled from Ata Meken faction
17:51
Milk containing antibiotics sold in Bishkek and Chui region
17:40
Economy Ministry predicts 15 soms price increase for fuel and lubricants in 2021
17:17
Heavy truck completely burns down on Too-Ashuu pass