10:56
USD 83.23
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.13
English

Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: CEC accredits 315 international observers

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has accredited four more international observers for the referendum. The decision was made at a meeting of the CEC.

These are observers who have been previously accredited for the early presidential elections and notified about monitoring of the referendum.

Representatives of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Kyrgyzstan, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Central Election Commissions of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will monitor the voting process and preparations for it.

In total, 315 international observers from 44 countries and 34 international organizations have been accredited.

Early presidential elections and the plebiscite to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10 in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/178873/
views: 76
Print
Related
92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Police switch to heavy security
Presidential elections: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov threaten Kara-Suu residents
Sergei Lavrov comments on upcoming presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections: Rashid Tagaev withdraws from race
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 113 international observers
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers three more campaign groups
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers 10 campaign groups
Kyrgyzstan allocates 598.4 million soms for holding elections and referendum
Popular
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
5 January, Tuesday
10:40
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund becomes shareholder of Kyrgyz Stock Exchange Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund becomes shareholder of...
10:31
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: CEC accredits 315 international observers
10:26
Mass riots in Kerben: Head of district police department fired
10:21
Bishkek’s New Year tree gets into the top 5 highest in CIS
10:14
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
4 January, Monday
18:41
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
18:30
Fire at fast food outlet: Four people in critical condition
18:12
Fast food outlet on fire in Talas, nine people injured