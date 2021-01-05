Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: CEC accredits 315 international observers

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has accredited four more international observers for the referendum. The decision was made at a meeting of the CEC.

These are observers who have been previously accredited for the early presidential elections and notified about monitoring of the referendum.

Representatives of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Kyrgyzstan, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Central Election Commissions of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will monitor the voting process and preparations for it.

In total, 315 international observers from 44 countries and 34 international organizations have been accredited.

Early presidential elections and the plebiscite to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10 in Kyrgyzstan.