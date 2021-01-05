Mass riots in Kerben: Head of district police department fired

Head of the Aksy District Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region was relieved of his post. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The Police Colonel Shekerbek Tangirov was relieved of his post by order of the Minister of Internal Affairs,» the ministry said.

A rally was held in Kerben on October 7, where mass riots took place. As a result of the riots, a local resident was killed and six more were injured. Kutman Shadybekov was detained on suspicion of committing this crime.

On January 2, relatives of the suspect held a rally in front of the building of the Department of the State Committee for National Security in Jalal-Abad region. They repeated their protest yesterday. The protesters demand to release the detainee on recognizance not to leave the town.