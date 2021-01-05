10:55
USD 83.23
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.13
English

Mass riots in Kerben: Head of district police department fired

Head of the Aksy District Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region was relieved of his post. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The Police Colonel Shekerbek Tangirov was relieved of his post by order of the Minister of Internal Affairs,» the ministry said.

A rally was held in Kerben on October 7, where mass riots took place. As a result of the riots, a local resident was killed and six more were injured. Kutman Shadybekov was detained on suspicion of committing this crime.

On January 2, relatives of the suspect held a rally in front of the building of the Department of the State Committee for National Security in Jalal-Abad region. They repeated their protest yesterday. The protesters demand to release the detainee on recognizance not to leave the town.
link: https://24.kg/english/178872/
views: 79
Print
Related
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Elvira Surabaldieva meets with injured during October events
Head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek relieved of his post
New acting mayor of Bishkek fires two vice mayors
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Temirlan Sultanbekov taken into custody for two months
Court to select measure of restriction for suspects in staging riots in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov
Military vehicles enter Ala-Too square in Bishkek
People in different countries take photos with Kyrgyz flag in support
Popular
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
5 January, Tuesday
10:40
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund becomes shareholder of Kyrgyz Stock Exchange Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund becomes shareholder of...
10:31
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: CEC accredits 315 international observers
10:26
Mass riots in Kerben: Head of district police department fired
10:21
Bishkek’s New Year tree gets into the top 5 highest in CIS
10:14
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
4 January, Monday
18:41
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
18:30
Fire at fast food outlet: Four people in critical condition
18:12
Fast food outlet on fire in Talas, nine people injured