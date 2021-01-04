Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road

Relatives and supporters of a man detained after riots in Kerben blocked the road. The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

More than 100 people participated in the protest on Kerben — Ala-Buka road. Police officers ensured public order.

A rally was held in Kerben on October 7, where mass riots took place. As a result of the riots, a local resident was killed and six more were injured. Kutman Shadybekov was detained on suspicion of committing this crime. On January 2, relatives of the suspect held a rally in front of the building of the Department of the State Committee for National Security in Jalal-Abad region. They repeated their protest today. The protesters demand to release the detainee on recognizance not to leave the town.