16:35
USD 83.50
EUR 102.36
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021

The popular British news and media website The Guardian has compiled a list of 12 places to visit in 2021 recommended by readers. The first on the list is Kyrgyzstan.

«Winning tip: A perfect ’stan» — that’s how the authors called Kyrgyzstan.

«Covid willing, we’ll be heading to Kyrgyzstan. It’s at that perfect point where the infrastructure supports a great travel experience, but it’s not become spoiled by tourists. Bishkek is modern and vibrant, and in the stunning rural areas it’s possible to stay with nomads living the traditional life. It’s one of the most beautiful countries in the world, with delicious locally sourced food. Kyrgyz community-based tourism proved an affordable way to experience the life of horse-riding nomads living in yurts, and the money goes into the community itself,» a reader of the media outlet Minnie Martin told.

In addition to Kyrgyzstan, the list includes such countries as Scotland, England, Great Britain, Ukraine, Georgia and others.

The Guardian is the UK’s most popular daily newspaper with a circulation of over 160,000 copies daily. The online version of the newspaper is one of the most visited in the world.
link: https://24.kg/english/178789/
views: 161
Print
Related
3D map of tourist attractions developed in Kyrgyzstan
New head of Tourism Department appointed in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP: Volume of tourist business in Kyrgyzstan decreases by almost 90 percent
Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Volume of tourism business in Kyrgyzstan drops by 80-90 percent
Kyrgyzstan raises money to develop winter tourism
Culture Ministry asks not to allocate land on territory of archaeological sites
220 tourist attractions in Issyk-Kul region stand empty during 2020 season
Kyrgyzstan joins Adventure Travel Trade Association
Coordination Council for Tourism Development established in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region
191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total 191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total
4 January, Monday
16:26
92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan 92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elec...
16:16
Sadyr Japarov calls the youth to state service, but warns of low salary
15:08
Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021
14:24
Presidential elections and referendum: Hotline launched at CEC
14:19
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Police switch to heavy security