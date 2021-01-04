Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021

The popular British news and media website The Guardian has compiled a list of 12 places to visit in 2021 recommended by readers. The first on the list is Kyrgyzstan.

«Winning tip: A perfect ’stan» — that’s how the authors called Kyrgyzstan.

«Covid willing, we’ll be heading to Kyrgyzstan. It’s at that perfect point where the infrastructure supports a great travel experience, but it’s not become spoiled by tourists. Bishkek is modern and vibrant, and in the stunning rural areas it’s possible to stay with nomads living the traditional life. It’s one of the most beautiful countries in the world, with delicious locally sourced food. Kyrgyz community-based tourism proved an affordable way to experience the life of horse-riding nomads living in yurts, and the money goes into the community itself,» a reader of the media outlet Minnie Martin told.

In addition to Kyrgyzstan, the list includes such countries as Scotland, England, Great Britain, Ukraine, Georgia and others.

The Guardian is the UK’s most popular daily newspaper with a circulation of over 160,000 copies daily. The online version of the newspaper is one of the most visited in the world.