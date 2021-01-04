Five people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road

Five people were injured in a traffic accident on Bishkek — Osh highway. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A Honda Accord and Daewoo Nexia cars collided on January 3 at about 21.45 on the 240th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway (Tel-Kaiyn section) in Toktogul district.

Five men (born in 1986, 1990, 2000, 2001, 2004) were injured in the traffic accident.

The injured were taken by passing transport to the Toktogul District Hospital. Their condition is satisfactory.