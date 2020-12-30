Kyrgyzstan plans to assemble military armored vehicles

It is planned to start assembling military armored vehicles in Kyrgyzstan in 2021. The Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Zhyrgalbek Sagynbaev announced today at a briefing.

The vehicles will be assembled, including from domestic components.

«The first documents were signed back in 2019, negotiations were held within the framework of major exhibitions. This is a branch of a large Russian giant, they expressed their desire. It is planned that the assembly production will be launched next year. The armored vehicles will also include our components, because, for example, there is a plant in the republic that produces internal parts of cars. These products are expensive, but they are in demand in the market,» Zhyrgalbek Sagynbaev said.

Not only the army and law enforcement agencies need the armored vehicles, he said, but they are also in great demand on the world market. The military-industrial complex of the country, according to the official, has a great potential in this regard.