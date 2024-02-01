Illegal legalization of more than 1,000 cars revealed in Kyrgyzstan

The Main Directorate for Combating Smuggling of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan detected probable facts of illegal legalization of vehicles in Unaa state institution. The press service of the department reported.

In total, 15,448 cars were detected that were imported from the EAEU countries (Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan) with fake state registration license plates of the union states and vehicle registration certificates to evade customs duties.

«During the inspection, confirmation was received from the EAEU countries regarding the absence of customs operations and their initial registration with the registration authorities of the Union states in relation to more than 1,000 vehicles out of 15,448. Responses are expected from the customs services of the EAEU countries regarding the remaining vehicles. Efforts are now being made to establish the amount of damage caused to the state. The State Committee for National Security opened a criminal case on the fact,» the statement says.