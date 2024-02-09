Police officers of Naryn region receive new service cars

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Oktyabr Urmambetov handed over 10 new Niva cars to the Internal Affairs Directorate of Naryn region at the central square named after Turdakun Usubaliev in Naryn. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The vehicles are also intended for remote district police departments.

«This will allow us to quickly carry out tasks to reduce crime and prevent offenses, as well as to provide high-quality services to the population,» the ministry noted.

The new cars will be distributed to the village police departments of Naryn, At-Bashi, Kochkor, Dzhumgal, Ak-Tala districts, as well as the Public Security Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn and the Internal Affairs Directorate of Naryn region.