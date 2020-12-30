Children could return to schools in Bishkek from February 1

Children in Bishkek could return to schools from February 1. Acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev announced today at the final press conference.

According to him, Vice Mayor of the capital Aizhan Chynybaeva is working on this issue.

«We plan opening of schools in stages from January 15, we are working with doctors, the Ministry of Education. It will be possibly high schools. We plan to resume work of all schools and kindergartens in stages by February 1,» Balbak Tulobaev said.

He noted that it was necessary to study the situation in the regions where students have already returned to schools.

«In addition, another strain is spreading, it affects the young people. I pray to Allah that it does not come to Kyrgyzstan,» Balbak Tulobaev said.

This is not the first attempt to return to the traditional format of education since the beginning of the pandemic and quarantine in Kyrgyzstan.