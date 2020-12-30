11:32
USD 82.84
EUR 101.44
RUB 1.12
English

More than 60 new enterprises opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2020

More than 60 new processing enterprises have been opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. The Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the republic, Bermet Tursalieva, announced at the final press conference.

According to her, 4 enterprises have been opened in Batken, 15 — in Jalal-Abad region, 7 — in Osh region, 8 — in Issyk-Kul region, 6 — in Naryn region, 12 — in Chui region, and 12 — in Osh city.

«In connection with the pandemic, the number of enterprises engaged in production of antiseptics increased from 5 to 14. There is an increase in the production of meat and dairy products in Naryn, Talas and Osh,» Bermet Tursalieva said.
link: https://24.kg/english/178478/
views: 96
Print
Related
Curators from Government appointed for country's enterprises in Kyrgyzstan
Ten new enterprises launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
About 121 real economy enterprises launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
China, Turkey, Russia most often open enterprises in Kyrgyzstan
More than 10 enterprises launched in Leninsky district of Bishkek in 2016
Kyrgyzstan to clarify reasons for low profitability of state enterprises
900 of 1,130 state-owned enterprises recognized «dead»
Popular
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus
30 December, Wednesday
11:02
New head of Tourism Department appointed in Kyrgyzstan New head of Tourism Department appointed in Kyrgyzstan...
10:48
Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov meets with Russian Ambassador
10:34
More than 60 new enterprises opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
10:17
About 6.8 billion soms in loans provided to farmers in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
10:03
Altynbek Toktorbaev appointed new Chairman of Board of Kyrgyztelecom
29 December, Tuesday
18:35
Largest boulevard to be built in Bishkek