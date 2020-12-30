More than 60 new enterprises opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2020

More than 60 new processing enterprises have been opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. The Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the republic, Bermet Tursalieva, announced at the final press conference.

According to her, 4 enterprises have been opened in Batken, 15 — in Jalal-Abad region, 7 — in Osh region, 8 — in Issyk-Kul region, 6 — in Naryn region, 12 — in Chui region, and 12 — in Osh city.

«In connection with the pandemic, the number of enterprises engaged in production of antiseptics increased from 5 to 14. There is an increase in the production of meat and dairy products in Naryn, Talas and Osh,» Bermet Tursalieva said.