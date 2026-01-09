International quality standards introduced at 56 agricultural enterprises in KR

By the end of 2025, significant results were achieved in the areas of cooperation, processing, logistics, and mechanization, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, agricultural infrastructure continues to expand, production capacity is increasing, and new jobs are being created.

«Currently, 483 processing enterprises operate in the country, 39 of which were opened in 2025. There are 5,200 small enterprises in operation, including 61 opened this year. Logistics infrastructure is also developing: 40 trade and logistics centers, 264 vegetable storage facilities, and 115 livestock slaughter points are operating,» the statement says.

Special attention is being paid to product quality: international quality standards have been implemented at 56 enterprises. Agricultural cooperation is actively developing in rural areas, with 821 agricultural cooperatives currently operating, 68 of which are newly established.

«Substantial support has been provided to farmers in the area of mechanization: 9,079 units of agricultural machinery have been transferred through leasing programs for a total amount of 25.2 billion soms. In addition, 186 machine and tractor stations (state-owned, municipal, and private) are operating across the country. As a result of the measures implemented, 31,276 jobs have been created in the sector, including 1,264 new jobs,» the Ministry of Agriculture emphasized.