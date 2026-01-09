16:27
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

International quality standards introduced at 56 agricultural enterprises in KR

By the end of 2025, significant results were achieved in the areas of cooperation, processing, logistics, and mechanization, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, agricultural infrastructure continues to expand, production capacity is increasing, and new jobs are being created.

«Currently, 483 processing enterprises operate in the country, 39 of which were opened in 2025. There are 5,200 small enterprises in operation, including 61 opened this year. Logistics infrastructure is also developing: 40 trade and logistics centers, 264 vegetable storage facilities, and 115 livestock slaughter points are operating,» the statement says.

Special attention is being paid to product quality: international quality standards have been implemented at 56 enterprises. Agricultural cooperation is actively developing in rural areas, with 821 agricultural cooperatives currently operating, 68 of which are newly established.

«Substantial support has been provided to farmers in the area of mechanization: 9,079 units of agricultural machinery have been transferred through leasing programs for a total amount of 25.2 billion soms. In addition, 186 machine and tractor stations (state-owned, municipal, and private) are operating across the country. As a result of the measures implemented, 31,276 jobs have been created in the sector, including 1,264 new jobs,» the Ministry of Agriculture emphasized.
link: https://24.kg/english/357322/
views: 71
Print
Related
More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Adylbek Kasymaliev hands over 44 official vehicles to Agriculture Ministry
President opens number of industrial, social facilities in Kyrgyzstan online
Construction of first meat shock-freezing complex begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan implements full digitalization of agricultural sector
Agriculture Ministry launches Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career program
Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals
Meat prices are being artificially inflated by resellers - Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Ministry urges trout exporters to complete required procedures
Kyrgyzstan to keep zero VAT rate on certain agricultural goods until 2027
Popular
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release
9 January, Friday
16:08
International quality standards introduced at 56 agricultural enterprises in KR International quality standards introduced at 56 agricu...
15:58
Head of Main Traffic Safety Department visits Torugart checkpoint
15:51
Kamchybek Tashiev attends national team's training session at U23 Asian Cup
15:41
Water treatment plant in Osh to undergo major renovation
13:58
Income declaration: Sadyr Japarov’s income for 2024 revealed