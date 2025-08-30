Four industrial enterprises opened in Bishkek

A ceremonial launch of more than 60 industrial enterprises across the country took place on August 29, 2025, with the participation of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, timed to coincide with the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. During a video conference, the head of state launched the work of all facilities simultaneously in all regions. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to it, four industrial enterprises were opened in the capital: the confectionery shop of 1st Industrial and Warehouse Complex LLC, Caravan trade and logistics center of MD-Invest LLC, the ceramic tableware production of Integral-Grand LLC, and the pharmaceutical production enterprise — Ideal-Pharm branch of the Kara-Balta Distillery state enterprise.

«The confectionery shop will provide jobs for 160 people. The 16-hectare Caravan trade and logistics center includes eight hangars that specialize in the sale of building materials and rental of special equipment. The complex will create over 1,000 jobs and will become an important link in the development of the country’s logistics infrastructure. The ceramic tableware production facility of Integral-Grand LLC, which employs 70 people, has established a full cycle of high-quality product manufacture. The plant will be the first enterprise of its kind in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

The Ideal-Pharm branch of Kara-Balta Distillery specializes in the production of medical alcohol, antiseptics, perfumes and cosmetics. About 150 employees work there, and the products are in demand both in healthcare sector and in everyday life.

The opening of new enterprises in Bishkek has become an important step in strengthening the industrial potential of the capital and creating additional jobs for city residents.