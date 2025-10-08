Debts of Kyrgyzstan’s enterprises exceed 1.4 trillion soms

As of the end of 2024, the total debt of Kyrgyzstan’s enterprises exceeded 1.4 trillion soms. According to the National Statistical Committee, this amount is divided into two main types: 681.7 billion soms in accounts receivable (what is owed to the enterprises themselves) and 790.5 billion in accounts payable (what companies owe to their partners and creditors).

For comparison, in 2020, debt volumes were 3-4 times lower, indicating a sharp increase in recent years.

Accounts receivable (money unpaid to enterprises for goods and services) are primarily in:

Trade — 31.9 percent;

Financial intermediation — 25 percent.

Accounts payable (companies’ liabilities to others) are:

Trade — 33.1 percent;

Construction — 27.9 percent.

Statisticians note that this means that retailers are more likely to wait for payments and remain in debt themselves. In construction, debt accumulation is associated with long-term projects and payment delays.

Most of the liabilities are generated domestically:

71.6 percent of accounts payable are owed to domestic companies;

78.9 percent of accounts receivable are also owed within Kyrgyzstan.

Among external partners, Russia and Kazakhstan remain the main ones, accounting for a significant share of mutual settlements and debt obligations.