15:18
USD 87.45
EUR 102.02
RUB 1.06
English

Debts of Kyrgyzstan’s enterprises exceed 1.4 trillion soms

As of the end of 2024, the total debt of Kyrgyzstan’s enterprises exceeded 1.4 trillion soms. According to the National Statistical Committee, this amount is divided into two main types: 681.7 billion soms in accounts receivable (what is owed to the enterprises themselves) and 790.5 billion in accounts payable (what companies owe to their partners and creditors).

For comparison, in 2020, debt volumes were 3-4 times lower, indicating a sharp increase in recent years.

Accounts receivable (money unpaid to enterprises for goods and services) are primarily in:

  • Trade — 31.9 percent;
  • Financial intermediation — 25 percent.

Accounts payable (companies’ liabilities to others) are:

  • Trade — 33.1 percent;
  • Construction — 27.9 percent.

Statisticians note that this means that retailers are more likely to wait for payments and remain in debt themselves. In construction, debt accumulation is associated with long-term projects and payment delays.

Most of the liabilities are generated domestically:

  • 71.6 percent of accounts payable are owed to domestic companies;
  • 78.9 percent of accounts receivable are also owed within Kyrgyzstan.

Among external partners, Russia and Kazakhstan remain the main ones, accounting for a significant share of mutual settlements and debt obligations.
link: https://24.kg/english/346449/
views: 144
Print
Related
Cabinet Chairman urges stronger measures to curb prices on essential goods
36 more processing plants to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by the end of year
Accounts receivable of enterprises in Kyrgyzstan exceed 594 billion soms
Four industrial enterprises opened in Bishkek
Small wool processing enterprise opened in Talas district
SCNS Chairman visits enterprises on territory of former Frunze plant
New slaughterhouse and wool processing plant opened in Talas
Cabinet Chairman inspects construction of poultry processing plant in Naryn
Cabinet Chairman visits several enterprises in Chui region
Over 50 enterprises planned to be launched in agricultural sector in 2025
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet Kyrgyzstan launches pilot project for satellite Internet
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate
Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion
8 October, Wednesday
14:35
Early parliamentary elections to cost Kyrgyzstan about 800 million soms Early parliamentary elections to cost Kyrgyzstan about...
14:29
One in four Kyrgyzstanis works without formal employment — Statistical Committee
14:22
335 hectares of land to be allocated to Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC
14:17
Kumtor team participates in Ironman Barcelona 2025
14:10
Sadyr Japarov on talks with Jeenbekov: Main thing was to prevent bloodshed