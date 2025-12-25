16:17
President opens number of industrial, social facilities in Kyrgyzstan online

At the 4th People’s Kurultai, the President officially opened a number of industrial and social facilities across Kyrgyzstan in an online format. Delegates were shown a live video broadcast of the newly launched facilities.

According to 24.kg news agency data, the list included 25 industrial facilities and 68 social facilities.

In Bishkek, five social facilities were opened — five preschool institutions. These include a kindergarten for 100 children in Ak-Orgo residential area, a kindergarten for 100 children in Archa-Beshik residential area, as well as the completion of major renovations at a kindergarten located at 127a, Gogol Street (preschool educational organization No. 88 Balastan), a kindergarten in Vostok-5 microdistrict at 10/3, Armeyskaya Street, and the National School-Lyceum of Innovative Technologies named after Moldokulov.

Among industrial facilities in Bishkek, an enterprise (assembly and intelligent logistics center) for the production of household goods, Matkasymov LLC, was opened.
