10:39
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises were launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2025, the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, 63 new enterprises focused on agricultural processing and the development of trade and logistics infrastructure were commissioned across the country during the reporting period. These include trade and logistics centers; facilities for processing grain crops, fruit, vegetables and berries; production of dairy products, meat, fish, wool, and vegetable oil; as well as organic production facilities. A total of 2,707 jobs were created.

From January to November last year, the share of food industry enterprises in the country’s total industrial output reached 17.4 percent.

Enterprises of the agro-industrial complex produced food products worth 94.2 billion soms.

In 2026, the launch of 75 new processing enterprises is planned.
link: https://24.kg/english/357229/
views: 37
Print
Related
Adylbek Kasymaliev hands over 44 official vehicles to Agriculture Ministry
President opens number of industrial, social facilities in Kyrgyzstan online
Construction of first meat shock-freezing complex begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan implements full digitalization of agricultural sector
Agriculture Ministry launches Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career program
Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals
Meat prices are being artificially inflated by resellers - Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Ministry urges trout exporters to complete required procedures
Kyrgyzstan to keep zero VAT rate on certain agricultural goods until 2027
Agriculture Ministry promises uninterrupted direct meat supplies from farmers
Popular
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater
8 January, Thursday
10:30
More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises opened in Kyrg...
10:24
Fire in nursing home in Bishkek: Criminal case opened
10:04
23 tons of dried apricots shipped to China for the first time in 2025 – Ministry
09:48
Bridge opened on Shamshiev Street in Osh after repairs
09:39
AFC U23 Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Saudi Arabia
6 January, Tuesday
17:57
Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality
17:48
FIDE ranks strongest Chess Federations: Where Kyrgyzstan stands
17:15
Kyrgyzstan’s national cycling team begins preparations for Asian Championship
17:10
Nearly half of officially registered unemployed in Kyrgyzstan are women
17:03
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus speak by phone