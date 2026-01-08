More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises were launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2025, the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, 63 new enterprises focused on agricultural processing and the development of trade and logistics infrastructure were commissioned across the country during the reporting period. These include trade and logistics centers; facilities for processing grain crops, fruit, vegetables and berries; production of dairy products, meat, fish, wool, and vegetable oil; as well as organic production facilities. A total of 2,707 jobs were created.

From January to November last year, the share of food industry enterprises in the country’s total industrial output reached 17.4 percent.

Enterprises of the agro-industrial complex produced food products worth 94.2 billion soms.

In 2026, the launch of 75 new processing enterprises is planned.