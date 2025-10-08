Profits of enterprises in Kyrgyzstan almost doubled for a year

In 2024, enterprises of Kyrgyzstan earned a total profit of 301.5 billion soms, a 1.7-fold increase compared to 2023. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

The bulk of revenue came from the real sector of the economy—companies that produce goods and provide services. This category includes enterprises in industry, trade, construction, agriculture, transportation, and communications.

They accounted for 216.1 billion soms, or 71.7 percent of total profits. Trade, including wholesale and retail, as well as metallurgy, scientific and technical services, showed particularly significant growth.

The second largest source of profits were financial institutions: banks, microcredit companies, insurance, and investment structures. Their total profits amounted to 85.4 billion soms, or 28.3 percent.

Despite the overall growth, not all sectors reported positive results. According to the National Statistical Committee, 36 percent of enterprises reported profits, while 17 percent reported losses. Losses were most common in the construction and agriculture sectors, where costs exceed revenues.

Analysts note that the increase in profits is largely due to increased trade and increased raw material extraction. However, experts emphasize that for long-term sustainability, the market requires new investment, the development of a secondary stock market, and transparent conditions for foreign players.