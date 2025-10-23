21:51
New building of district power grid enterprise opened in Naryn

On October 23, a new district power grid enterprise was inaugurated in Naryn, the press service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Kamchybek Tashiev.

The building, located in the city center, was constructed in accordance with modern architectural standards. With a total area of 919 square meters, it has three floors and is fully equipped with engineering and communication systems.

Construction began in the second quarter of 2025 and was completed in the fourth. The total cost amounted to 55.25 million soms, financed from the own funds of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan.

Energy-efficient materials and modern technologies were used in the finishing.

During the opening, it was noted that ensuring stable power supply in the region remains a priority despite low water levels in reservoirs. Similar facilities are being built for At-Bashy and Dzhumgal district power grid enterprises.

In total, eight energy facilities are planned for construction in Naryn region in 2025, including a reinforced concrete products plant, a repair workshop, and two 110/35/10 kV substations.
