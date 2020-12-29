Deputy Prime Minister instructs to check troubled families during winter break

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Mamytkanov instructed to check troubled families during the winter break. He announced it today during a meeting on domestic violence.

According to him, it is necessary to step up preventive work before the New Year holidays.

«Holidays and winter break are coming. Policemen, together with social workers, should pay house-to-house visits. The Ministry of Education has a list of troubled families, you should visit all those at risk,» he said.

Maksat Mamytkanov asked to pay special attention to the children of migrants left in the care of relatives.

«Children of migrants are at risk. Every child must be under our control. It is better to carry out prevention work than sound the alarm later,» he said.