49 Kyrgyzstanis become victims of domestic violence in 2020

At least 49 people have suffered from domestic violence in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. The Deputy Minister of Social Development and Labor Ulan Mamatkanov announced at a government meeting today.

There are 11 minors among the victims of domestic violence.

«According to the data provided by the Supreme Court, 71 such cases were brought to the first instance, 35 of them were considered, sentences were passed. Other 15 cases were suspended, and 21 were left without consideration. At least 49 people became victims, including 11 minors,» he said.

In the first half of 2020, the courts received 627 misconduct cases, 120 of which were considered, 349 were dismissed, 8 were returned to the prosecutor’s office, and 149 are pending.

Ulan Mamatkanov noted that there are 470 standing committees engaged in prevention and protection against domestic violence in the country.