Seven vehicles handed over to State Sanitary Surveillance Centers

Seven vehicles were handed over to the district centers of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The vehicles were purchased within the framework of the Islamic Development Bank’s project «Emergency Support for Preparedness and Response within COVID-19 Project.»

«Within the framework of the project, it is planned to build 10 modular virological laboratories throughout the country. In addition, in order to ensure timely delivery of pathogenic biomaterials for analysis, purchase of 15 vehicles is planned, seven of which are handed over today. They will make a great contribution to the improvement and optimization of laboratory diagnostics of COVID-19,» the Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev noted.

The vehicles were handed over to Nooken, Talas, Batken, Zhaiyl, Karakol, Kadamdzhai district centers of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance and one — to the Osh Anti-Plague Department.
