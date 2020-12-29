Seven vehicles handed over to State Sanitary Surveillance Centers

Seven vehicles were handed over to the district centers of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.
The vehicles were purchased within the framework of the Islamic Development Bank’s project «Emergency Support for Preparedness and Response within COVID-19 Project.»
The vehicles were handed over to Nooken, Talas, Batken, Zhaiyl, Karakol, Kadamdzhai district centers of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance and one — to the Osh Anti-Plague Department.