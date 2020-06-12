Location of sanitary control posts at entrances to Bishkek changed

Location of sanitary control posts at the entrances to Bishkek and exits from the city has changed. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

At least 12 sanitary control points are set up at the entrances and exits from the city:

Vasilievsky tract — bypass road (Ak-Zhol);

Prigorodnoye village — bypass road;

Mayevka village (ring road) — bypass road;

Tendik housing estate — bypass road;

Kirgizskaya Street (Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa village) — bypass road;

Azamat car market — bypass road;

Kelechek housing estate — bypass road;

Dordoi housing estate — bypass road;

Ibraimov Street — bypass road;

Alma-Atinskaya Street — bypass road;

GES-5 — bypass road;

Lenin Street — bypass road.

The City Hall added that guards have the right to check temperature of citizens entering the city at the sanitary control posts. «If a person has suspected signs of coronavirus or ARVI, medical workers have the right to send him or her to observation unit for further examination,» the City Hall noted.

There is a green corridor for farmers who deliver food products (dairy products, vegetables and fruits) to the capital.

The City Hall asks residents to stay at home and not move around without urgent need.