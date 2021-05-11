Bishkek enterprises fined 18,000 soms for violation of sanitary norms

Enterprises in Bishkek were fined 18,000 soms for two weeks. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the capital reported.

In order to prevent threat of emergence and spread of coronavirus, to ensure epidemiological well-being of the population, specialists from the Central State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service, municipal administrations, City Transport Department and the Department of Patrol Police Service inspect facilities in the transport services, industry and production sectors.

These are motor transport companies, Internet clubs, building materials and auto parts markets.

Based on the results of the inspections, ruling on imposing fines in the amount of 18,000 soms have been issued for two weeks.