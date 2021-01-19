16:09
Kyrgyzstan steps up work of sanitary posts to prevent import of new strains

In order to prevent import of new strains of COVID-19, work of sanitary and quarantine posts has been stepped up in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the system of questioning passengers has also been returned. «We also used it in March-April to track passengers in case of epidemic complications,» he said.

In addition, in order to go through passport checkpoint, people entering Kyrgyzstan must have a certificate with a negative PCR test result (conducted 72 hours before departure).

«If it is outdated or doubts arise, then the sampling stations will be involved to quickly check and prevent import,» he added.

At least 83,268 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.
