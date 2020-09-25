City Hall of Bishkek tightens sanitary control

City Hall of Bishkek tightened sanitary control. Press service of the municipality reported.

Over the past day, 18 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in the city.

«In connection with a slight increase in the number of cases, sanitary control in Bishkek will be tightened, the number of inspections of economic entities by mobile brigades will be increased,» the City Hall noted.

Production control and responsibility for compliance with sanitary requirements were assigned to all managers. The City Hall calls residents of the city not to pay visits, not to hold anniversaries, funeral receptions and other family events.

In case of violation of sanitary requirements, please contact the First Deputy Heads of districts: