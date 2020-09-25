18:45
USD 79.35
EUR 92.49
RUB 1.03
English

City Hall of Bishkek tightens sanitary control

City Hall of Bishkek tightened sanitary control. Press service of the municipality reported.

Over the past day, 18 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in the city.

«In connection with a slight increase in the number of cases, sanitary control in Bishkek will be tightened, the number of inspections of economic entities by mobile brigades will be increased,» the City Hall noted.

Production control and responsibility for compliance with sanitary requirements were assigned to all managers. The City Hall calls residents of the city not to pay visits, not to hold anniversaries, funeral receptions and other family events.

In case of violation of sanitary requirements, please contact the First Deputy Heads of districts:

  • Pervomaisky district — Satybek Kanybekov, 0772665377;
  • Sverdlovsky district — Sadyk Myrzakmatov, 0551571823;
  • Oktyabrsky district — Kubanychbek Aitakunov, 0708838295;
  • Leninsky district — Altynbek Mamatov, 0772157976.
link: https://24.kg/english/166477/
views: 107
Print
Related
Location of sanitary control posts at entrances to Bishkek changed
Kyrgyzstan intends to introduce temporary sanitary border control
Popular
COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country COVID-19: Who and how can enter Kyrgyzstan or leave the country
Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed Regular flights from Kyrgyzstan resumed
Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement Prime Minister instructs to tighten control over observance of mask requirement
Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country Russia lifts restrictions on entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
25 September, Friday
18:05
Emergency Response Center holds meeting on worsening epidemiological situation Emergency Response Center holds meeting on worsening ep...
17:34
City Hall of Bishkek tightens sanitary control
17:26
Five conscripts contract coronavirus in Osh city
17:13
Unknown persons shoot citizen of Turkey in Alamedin district
16:38
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to visit Russia and Hungary