11:04
USD 82.71
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.12
English

Air pollution: Bishkek takes 9th place in ranking of most polluted cities

Bishkek takes the 9th place in the World Air Quality ranking of the largest cities in the world.

As of 8.30 am, the status of the city is marked as «unhealthy». The Air Quality Index, according to the website, is 164 (AQI).

The map also shows the average AQI in different areas of the capital. It is updated hourly.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 107, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 26 μg / m³.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while the index below 50 — good air quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/178340/
views: 89
Print
Related
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Air quality: Bishkek takes 3rd place in ranking of most polluted cities
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek district by morning
Air pollution level grows in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in Bishkek thanks to snow
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Kyrgyzhydromet to install 50 air quality monitoring sensors in Bishkek
Peaceful march for clean air takes place in Bishkek
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
29 December, Tuesday
10:25
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 9th place in ranking of most polluted cities Air pollution: Bishkek takes 9th place in ranking of m...
10:12
Travel without COVID-19 app could be launched in EAEU in 2021
09:52
Railway passenger transportation resumes in Chui region
09:29
Kyrgyzstan to get new equipment for COVID-19 testing
09:16
Sale of fireworks banned in Jalal-Abad city
28 December, Monday
18:32
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar again exceeds 83 soms in Kyrgyzstan
18:20
Riots in Bishkek: Detention of Farid Niyazov extended
17:53
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 113 international observers
17:34
Activists: Kamchybek Tashiev is threat to national security
17:09
Talant Mamytov demands to speed up introduction of electronic services