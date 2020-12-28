19:46
Riots in Bishkek: Detention of Farid Niyazov extended

Detention of the former head of the President’s Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan Farid Niyazov was extended. A lawyer Zamir Zhooshev reported.

The judicial board of the Bishkek City Court remanded the former official in custody until February 10, 2021.

«We asked to release him from custody. An investigator invited from the Ministry of Internal Affairs told the court that expert opinions were not ready and they had no time to conduct an investigation for two months. He did not provide any specific facts indicating that he could hide from the investigation, obstruct the course of the investigation or commit a new crime. The prosecutor asked the judicial board not to satisfy our complaint, because he believes that it is possible to change the preventive measure only if the suspect is diagnosed with a serious illness,» Zamir Zhooshev said.

Recall, Farid Niyazov was charged with several counts on the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2020. In addition, he is a defendant in the criminal case on riots in Bishkek after the elections.
