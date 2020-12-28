15:12
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan signs unprofitable contract for over $ 1 million

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan revealed the fact of concluding an unprofitable contract by the Ministry of Health for over $ 1 million. Press service of the main supervisory body said.

«It has been found out that certain officials of the ministry, when purchasing consulting services for audit for 2014-2019, abusing their position by providing an overstated amount for the purchase of these services without conducting appropriate monitoring, provided illegal advantages for D. & T LLC and concluded with the company deliberately unfavorable contracts for the state totaling $ 1,060,730,» the statement says.

At least 63,804,432 soms were transferred to the company’s account without holding a tender. The Prosecutor General’s Office has opened criminal cases on the fact of abuse of office and conclusion of a deliberately unfavorable contract.
link: https://24.kg/english/178246/
views: 82
