City Hall intends to transfer vehicles, oxygen concentrators to Health Ministry

Bishkek City Hall intends to transfer two vehicles and oxygen concentrators to the Ministry of Health. The corresponding draft resolution has been submitted to the City Council for consideration.

The background statement says that the transfer to state ownership is carried out in order to ensure the uninterrupted and prompt provision of medical services to the population.

In particular, it is proposed to transfer to the Health Ministry:

An ambulance vehicle of GAZ 66 model, manufactured in 2015, registration number 01KG025BL,

An ambulance vehicle of GAZ 66 model, manufactured in 2015, registration number 01KG026BL.

Based on the written request of the capital’s Family Medicine Center No. 3 dated January 15, 2025, it is also proposed to transfer 16 oxygen concentrators to the Ministry of Health.

In addition, it is proposed to transfer the ambulance car model Renault Master X70M, manufactured in 2007, to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The City Hall reminds that property in municipal ownership can be alienated by purchase and sale, privatization, exchange or gratuitous transfer to state ownership. Gratuitous alienation is carried out with the consent of the local council.