15:46
USD 87.45
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.03
English

City Hall intends to transfer vehicles, oxygen concentrators to Health Ministry

Bishkek City Hall intends to transfer two vehicles and oxygen concentrators to the Ministry of Health. The corresponding draft resolution has been submitted to the City Council for consideration.

The background statement says that the transfer to state ownership is carried out in order to ensure the uninterrupted and prompt provision of medical services to the population.

In particular, it is proposed to transfer to the Health Ministry:

  • An ambulance vehicle of GAZ 66 model, manufactured in 2015, registration number 01KG025BL,
  • An ambulance vehicle of GAZ 66 model, manufactured in 2015, registration number 01KG026BL.

Based on the written request of the capital’s Family Medicine Center No. 3 dated January 15, 2025, it is also proposed to transfer 16 oxygen concentrators to the Ministry of Health.

In addition, it is proposed to transfer the ambulance car model Renault Master X70M, manufactured in 2007, to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The City Hall reminds that property in municipal ownership can be alienated by purchase and sale, privatization, exchange or gratuitous transfer to state ownership. Gratuitous alienation is carried out with the consent of the local council.
link: https://24.kg/english/343404/
views: 147
Print
Related
Kyrgyz and Russian Ministries of Health sign cooperation plan
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan intends to reform oncology service
Hospitals are not ready for organ transplant operations — Minister of Health
Health Ministry to introduce prenatal screening for all pregnant women in 2025
New First Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Violations of 3.1 billion soms revealed in Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
SCNS: Corruption is growing among employees of Health Ministry
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev tells about achievements of Health Ministry in 2024
More than 2,000 clinics work without a license or specialists — Health Minister
New Deputy Minister of Health appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools Parliament approves bill on introduction of state cryptocurrency mining tools
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region
New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall
13 September, Saturday
15:04
Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2026 Kyrgyzstan to raise teachers’ salaries starting April 2...
14:57
Russia donates 4,000 textbooks and books to Kyrgyz schools
14:53
Modern stadium to be built in Nookat
14:50
Renovated section of Nookat—Kyzyl-Kiya road opened in south of Kyrgyzstan
14:36
Woman detained in Chui region on suspicion of killing her children