162 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 80,535 in total

At least 162 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 59 people got infected in Bishkek, 11 — in Osh city, 42 — in Chui region, 6 — in Osh region, 25— in Issyk-Kul region, 10 — in Jalal-Abad region, 7 — in Talas region, 2 — in Naryn region.

In total, 80,535 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
