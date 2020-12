A Kyrgyzstani who tried to rob a bank was detained in Moscow (Russia). TASS reports.

According to the media outlet, the 29-year-old man with a pistol burst into Sauber Bank in the center of the Russian capital on December 22 and demanded money. He fired several times, then disappeared without receiving anything.

The police found the suspected citizen of Kyrgyzstan, he resisted the arrest.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 162 «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.