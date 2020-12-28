23-year-old Kyrgyzstani dies in Antalya

A Kyrgyz girl died in Antalya city (Turkey). Hurriyet media outlet reports.

According to it, the 23-year-old Kyrgyzstani Rakhat Kubanychbekova was found dead in the apartment of a citizen of Turkey with whom she had been in relationship for about a year. The couple rented the apartment in a three-story building.

According to the Turkish citizen — partner of the deceased, on the evening of December 25, they drank alcohol, then fell asleep.

«When I woke up in the morning, I noticed that she had cold feet. Thinking that she was cold, I covered her and went to bed again. Waking up at about 14.00, I tried to wake her up, but it was unsuccessful. At that moment, I realized that she was dead and called the police,» the man said.

The medical team that arrived at the scene confirmed that the Kyrgyzstani had died. The body of the girl was taken to the morgue to establish the cause of death.