Turkey has tightened requirements for entering the country. All arrivals have to present a negative test result for COVID-19. The republican headquarters under the Government of Kyrgyzstan says.

Every passenger arriving by plane from December 28 and by ground transport from December 30 in Turkey must have a negative PCR test for COVID-19, made within the last 72 hours.

The republican headquarters cites the Minister of Health of Turkey Fahrettin Koca, who announced the innovations in his microblog on Twitter. The measures will be in force until March 1, 2021.

In case of absence of a test result, the passenger will be denied entry.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in Turkey, more than 19,000 people have died.

A curfew is currently in force in the country as well as a widespread ban on New Year’s celebrations.