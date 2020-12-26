12:45
3,458 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 428 - in serious condition

At least 3,458 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center provided such data.

At least 2,155 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals — 1,303.

Including 63 (4.8 percent) people are in an extremely serious condition, 365 (28 percent) — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients (855 people, or 65.6 percent) is assessed as moderate. Only 20 people (1.5 percent) are in satisfactory condition.

At least 300 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 102 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 9, in Chui region — 97, in Osh region — 16, in Naryn region — 5, in Issyk-Kul region — 28, in Jalal-Abad region — 25, in Batken region — 14. In total, 74,477 people have recovered in the republic since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
