Acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov promises support to business

«From our side, you will be provided with maximum support,» the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said during a working visit to Jalal-Abad region.

Artem Novikov visited Min-Ksin metal products manufacturing facility. It was formed on the production base of Maksat OJSC at the expense of attracted investments and provides 70 people with jobs. The production capacity of the enterprise is 60 tons, the products are exported to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

In the future, it is planned to increase the volume of products by launching a production line for the production of reinforcing bars. In this case, the export potential of the enterprise will increase, and the number of jobs will reach 140.

«The acting Prime Minister positively assessed the work of the enterprise and noted that the Cabinet of Ministers will provide maximum assistance in the implementation of plans to expand it,» the message says.

Artem Novikov also inspected flour and confectionery plant. It started its work in 2015 as a small workshop with six employees. The plant currently provides more than 40 people with jobs.

The official noted that the development of small and medium-sized businesses is a priority in the work of the government, and expressed readiness to support such initiatives. He held a meeting with representatives of small and medium-sized businesses in Jalal-Abad and discussed with them problematic issues and measures of their support by the Cabinet.

«Work on the legal protection of small and medium-sized businesses, including development of a regulatory framework to create favorable conditions for doing business, is being actively carried out. We are aware of all the problems, but it takes time. The most important thing is that there is an understanding and a plan for further action. The region has a high potential,» Artem Novikov said.