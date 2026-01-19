16:25
USD 87.45
EUR 101.53
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan among top three countries whose citizens start businesses in Russia

In 2025, foreigners registered businesses in Russia more often than in the previous year. These data were obtained by analysts from Rusprofile, a service for checking and analyzing counterparties.

The materials studied do not take into account individual entrepreneurs where foreign citizens or organizations are listed as founders or co-founders.

«Last year, foreign founders registered 8,932 legal entities in the Russian Federation... A total of 66,202 companies with foreign participation are currently operating there,» Rusprofile noted.

Most organizations in Russia are opened by entrepreneurs from China, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan. According to Roman Koposov, deputy director of the strategic consulting company ARB Pro, after the departure of Western businessmen, entrepreneurs from friendly countries are the quickest to enter the «windows of opportunity.»

«The second reason is that supply chains and financial systems have been reconfigured. Businesses need new logistics routes, trading houses, service organizations, warehouse operators, and sales channels,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/358400/
views: 135
Print
Related
Business support: Taxes reduced and certain licenses canceled
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 countries actively purchasing sparkling wine from Russia
Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies to end unjustified inspections from January 1
Russia's Perm Krai increases timber exports to Kyrgyzstan sixfold
Tashiev proposes ending business inspections by SCNS, law enforcement agencies
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg
Sadyr Japarov arrives in Russia for working visit
Digitalization: How Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan simplifies procedures for business
U.S. allows certain transactions with Russian banks and Central Bank
Adylbek Kasymaliev represents Kyrgyzstan at forum in Russia
Popular
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
19 January, Monday
16:20
New First Deputy Transport Minister appointed in Kyrgyzstan New First Deputy Transport Minister appointed in Kyrgy...
15:22
Patients shocked with stun guns, kept in shackles at private clinic in Bishkek
15:11
Kyrgyzstan among top three countries whose citizens start businesses in Russia
14:54
Kyrgyzstan prevents illegal import of 15 tons of kumys from Russia
14:21
Land, apartments and debts: SCNS uncovers large-scale fraud scheme