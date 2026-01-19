Kyrgyzstan among top three countries whose citizens start businesses in Russia

In 2025, foreigners registered businesses in Russia more often than in the previous year. These data were obtained by analysts from Rusprofile, a service for checking and analyzing counterparties.

The materials studied do not take into account individual entrepreneurs where foreign citizens or organizations are listed as founders or co-founders.

«Last year, foreign founders registered 8,932 legal entities in the Russian Federation... A total of 66,202 companies with foreign participation are currently operating there,» Rusprofile noted.

Most organizations in Russia are opened by entrepreneurs from China, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan. According to Roman Koposov, deputy director of the strategic consulting company ARB Pro, after the departure of Western businessmen, entrepreneurs from friendly countries are the quickest to enter the «windows of opportunity.»

«The second reason is that supply chains and financial systems have been reconfigured. Businesses need new logistics routes, trading houses, service organizations, warehouse operators, and sales channels,» he added.