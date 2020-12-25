17:02
Sagynbek Bozgumbaev becomes Chairman of Federation of Trade Unions

Sagynbek Bozgumbaev became the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan. Chinara Tokobaeva, head of Kyrgyz Resort Tourism Department, announced at a press conference.

According to her, the chairman and his deputies have been elected before the next congress, which may be held in 3-4 months.

«Sagynbek Bozgumbaev became the chairman. We hope that we will resolve the issue of the split and reach an agreement with the other side. Kalysbek Ryspaev and Eldiyar Karachalov became his deputies by unanimous decision of the delegations,» she said.
Sagynbek Bozgumbaev becomes Chairman of Federation of Trade Unions
