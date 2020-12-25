15:32
USD 83.64
EUR 102.07
RUB 1.12
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Depreciation of U.S. dollar started in Kyrgyzstan. Its exchange rate dropped to 82 soms today.

The American currency is bought for 81.5-81.8 soms, and sold for 81.9-82.1 soms today. During the day, it dropped by 60 tyiyns. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 83,6429 soms (0.53 percent growth).

The dollar has depreciated by 2.4 soms for three days.

Exchange rate of euro remains stable. Now it is bought for 99.5-100.5 soms, and sold for 101.5-102 soms. Its official exchange rate is 102,0652 soms (growth of 0.64 percent).
