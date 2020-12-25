12:24
USD 83.64
EUR 102.07
RUB 1.12
English

Air quality: Bishkek takes 3rd place in ranking of most polluted cities

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, December 25:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 156, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 75 μg / m³.

As of 8.30 am, Bishkek took the 3rd place in World Air Quality Index ranking of the largest cities in the world.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/177971/
views: 93
Print
Related
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek district by morning
Air pollution level grows in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in Bishkek thanks to snow
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Kyrgyzhydromet to install 50 air quality monitoring sensors in Bishkek
Peaceful march for clean air takes place in Bishkek
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution and humidity sensors to be installed in Bishkek parks
Bishkek City Hall proposes to fine and arrest those burning waste for heating
Popular
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries
25 December, Friday
12:12
Schoolboy suicide: Relatives of convicts hold rally in Bishkek Schoolboy suicide: Relatives of convicts hold rally in...
11:17
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital no longer admits COVID-19 patients
11:12
Air quality: Bishkek takes 3rd place in ranking of most polluted cities
11:05
Rape of girl in Tokmak: Suspect taken into custody
11:00
New branch of Territorial Hospital opened in Kochkor district