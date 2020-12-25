12:24
Rape of girl in Tokmak: Suspect taken into custody

Suspect in rape of a 15-year-old girl was taken into custody in Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The Tokmak City Court made such a decision. The man was placed in the detention center 1 for two months.

A lawyer Sherdor Abdykaparov informed 24.kg news agency of another fact of rape of the minor. According to him, girl’s grandmother turned to him. According to her, the child had been abused by her stepfather for two years. The girl’s mother knew about this and was silent, covering her husband. The victim told her aunt and grandmother everything. Pre-trial proceedings are underway, despite the fact that the minor herself, her mother and aunt categorically refused to contact the police on the fact of the rape.
link: https://24.kg/english/177969/
views: 115
