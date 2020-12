UNDP donated PPE and oxygen concentrators to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

According to the organization, 20 hospitals throughout the country will get 40 oxygen concentrators and PPEs to strengthen the capacity of the health facilities.

The total cost of the purchased PPE and medical equipment is $ 170,026. The National Center of Oncology and Hematology received drugs for treatment of oncological diseases for $ 59,180.