Body of a 37-year-old man who was killed after a mine collapsed in Sulyukta was found. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Information about collapse at Ashymbai mine was received on December 22 at about 10.40, after which a man went missing. Rescuers, ambulance and police officers were called to the scene of the accident.

As a result of the search work, body of the deceased miner was found on December 23. It was handed over to police officers.