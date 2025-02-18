Seven workers killed in mine collapse in Kazakhstan

Seven workers were killed in a mine collapse in Kazakhstan. The tragedy occurred on February 17 in Ulytau region at Zhomart mine. Kazakhmys holding company reports.

The collapse of a rock mass occurred at the mine, trapping seven workers under the debris. Communication with the workers was lost due to cable damage.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan confirmed the information and stated that emergency rescue operations are underway.

Emergency response forces from the Ulytau and Karaganda regional departments of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, including canine units, disaster medicine specialists, and psychologists, were dispatched to the scene, the ministry reported.

Early this morning, Kazakhmys reported that, according to preliminary data, a natural gas explosion caused the collapse—an unusual occurrence for Kazakhmys mines. The circumstances and causes of the incident are being investigated. A special state commission has been formed to conduct the investigation.

Emergency services have discovered the bodies of six workers with no signs of life. The search for the seventh worker continues.