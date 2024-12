Workers, who were trapped in the mine after a gas leak, have been rescued in Batken region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The emergency situation occurred on December 17. The message about a gas leak in the mine of Nur LLC in Sulukta was received at 2.38 p.m.

The first mobile group, which included employees of the mountain rescue platoon, went to the scene to rescue people. At least 11 more rescuers joined them later.

As a result of the rescue operation eight miners were brought to the surface alive and healthy.

The rescuers continued work to clear the mine of gas, which was successfully completed.