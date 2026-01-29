At least 13 people killed in gold mine collapse in Sudan

At least 13 people were killed in a gold mine collapse in Sudan.

The incident occurred in South Kordofan state in the south of the country, according to the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, the government’s mining oversight agency.

According to its official Facebook account, five abandoned shafts collapsed at the Umm Fakroun mine in the town of Abu Jubaiha.

Several people remain missing.

It is reported that a group of miners entered a restricted area, intending to engage in unregulated mining. They damaged the mine’s support structures, causing a rockfall.