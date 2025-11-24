12:19
Rescuers pull four miners alive from collapsed mine in Sulyukta

Four miners trapped in Adakhan mine in Batken region have been rescued. The collapse occurred yesterday in Sulyukta. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, rescuers from the mining emergency rescue service were working at a depth of approximately 110 meters. They quickly supplied air to the trapped miners through a special tube, after which they cleared the rubble and reached the miners.

At 11:05 p.m., all four miners were brought to the surface alive.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations’ press service confirmed this information.
link: https://24.kg/english/352020/
views: 90
